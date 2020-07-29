Ease Sees Record Growth Despite COVID-19 as New Annual Reoccurring Revenue increases by 90% in Q2
Despite COVID-19 and a tough financial climate, Ease continues its expansion and growth as the leading platform for conducting high frequency plant floor audits
Now, more than ever, it’s essential that manufacturers ensure the quality of their products and the safety of their employees.”MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ease Inc., a leading provider of mobile audit and insights software for manufacturers, today announced it has seen an increase of 91% in new annual reoccurring revenue (ARR) in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. This represents a 26% growth from the same period in 2019, despite the pandemic causing global manufacturing shutdowns.
— Ease Inc.
In the past 12 months, Ease Inc. has seen a 112% increase in users, with 1-in-3 of the top 100 tier 1 automotive suppliers now using EASE software to provide insights into plant floor operations and help organization leaders to make business-critical decisions. Its customer base has expanded throughout the first half of the year to include 7 out of the top 10 of tier 1 global automotive suppliers and 8 out of 10 of the top European tier 1 automotive suppliers. Throughout the pandemic, the Customer Success Team has continued to support customers in their roll out of the EASE platform, with more than 50 new manufacturing sites going live during the second quarter of 2020.
By cementing its leadership position within the automotive industry due to best-in-class support for Layered Process Audits (LPAs) and expanding into other manufacturing sectors, Ease Inc. has been able to expand its sales team throughout Q1 to include a dedicated EMEA sales director in the UK, with the expectation of further increasing company presence in Europe by adding business development personnel throughout the rest of the year.
The global health pandemic has enabled Ease Inc. to assist in current challenges for the manufacturing sector, providing free COVID-19 safety audit templates that can be imported directly into the EASE platform to ensure organizations are meeting government and industry guidelines and fulfilling vital safety procedures. As the industry starts to ramp up activity and get businesses back on track, Ease Inc. can provide the technology that delivers real-time, visibility across the plant floor, creating critical data that will help with the business decision making process at this particularly challenging time. The publishing of exclusive manufacturing data, highlighting the rate at which each region has reinitiated their operations following halted production lines has identified potential target regions that would benefit from Ease’s software use.
“Now, more than ever, it’s essential that manufacturers ensure the quality of their products and the safety of their employees,” said Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease Inc. “As Ease Inc. continues to develop and expand into new global markets, we are already seeing significant growth and demand for a product that provides unified visibility across manufacturing locations. Over the past year, our customers have truly transformed their businesses to meet the needs of their wider supply chains to use plant floor insights data to drive positive change. Ease Inc. has continued to expand and has achieved a global status as a leader in plant floor audit software. Our aim is to continue to help manufacturers get back on their feet post-COVID and ensure that the quality and safety of their operations is not compromised.”
Ease Inc. continues to expand its presence in the market, rebranding from Beacon Quality to Ease Inc. in March of this year. Not only has the brand evolved, but the product itself has seen significant updates. A highly configurable dashboard provides immediate access to a wide range of key performance indicators, personalized for each user. The iOS and Android apps have been expanded to include a new My Audits tab and My Summary with similar KPI measurements to the Web app plus mobile audit notifications. Enhancements to audit schedule management have had a positive impact in helping clients manage through shutdowns and shift changes.
In today’s climate, mobile audit software makes the process simpler by allowing team members to complete checklists on a mobile device, documenting verification activities and providing real-time information on hidden problems – even to workers who are remote.
About Ease Inc.
EASE is the innovative mobile platform that helps manufacturers simplify how they administer, conduct and respond to plant floor audits. With best-in-class support for layered process audits, safety, 5S and more – EASE drastically reduces labour costs and delivers insights that ensure audit programs drive real business value.
Leading automotive, aerospace and manufacturing organizations around the globe depend on EASE’s enterprise scale, expertise and customer-centricity. EASE is a privately held company based in Mission Viejo, California. To learn more, please visit www.ease.io.
