Landowners sought for 2020 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Minnesota landowners with grassland or wetlands within 20 miles of Fairmont are being sought to participate in the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in October.

Gov. Tim Walz will lead the event taking place on Oct. 9-10, which showcases the many hunting, recreational, tourism, and community opportunities that the Fairmont area has to offer visitors.

“I’m eager to celebrate this special tradition and am grateful that the people of Fairmont have offered to host the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” said Gov. Walz. “We made great memories in my first opener as governor, and I look forward to many new memories being made in Fairmont this fall.”

The planning committee is reaching out to landowners who may be willing to grant access to hunters participating in the event.

The land will be hunted only on Oct. 10 as part of the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Invited hunters will be led by local hunter hosts, who may include local landowners. Ideal lands for the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener include grasslands or wetlands that support pheasant populations.

Landowners interested in learning more about how they can promote hunting, conservation, and tourism in the area by allowing hunting access for the event should contact Tim Langer at 507-399-9370 or Jesse Walters at 507-235-6680, ext. 118.

Initiated by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2011, the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener highlights the local hunting, recreational, and tourism opportunities host communities have to offer visitors. Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are assisting Visit Fairmont and other local partners in planning the event.

Follow along for social media updates using the hashtags #MNGPHO2020 and #OnlyinMN.