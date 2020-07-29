Coon Rapids woman is 2019 ATV safety instructor of the year

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Janelle Secord, an ATV safety instructor in Coon Rapids, as the 2019 ATV safety instructor of the year.

An avid ATV rider and active member of the North Metro Trail Riders Club, Secord has taught two classes per year for the past 12 years. She’s also been active in the DNR’s Volunteer Trail Ambassador program since it began more than 10 years ago, promoting safe trail riding with riders she encounters along the trails.

“Janelle has the unique ability to do a top-notch job of organizing and preparing two ATV safety classes every year, all the while never losing sight of their primary goal: To give new riders the tools they need to be safe riders,” said Bruce Lawrence, recreational vehicle coordinator for the DNR Enforcement Division. “She takes pride in her teaching, cares about her students and does what it takes to ensure everyone is equipped to responsibly enjoy their time on the trails.”

Secord is among the nearly 1,000 volunteer ATV safety instructors who work with DNR conservation officers to deliver ATV safety training certification. Find details on safety courses and training and more information on ATV regulations.