Attorney General Neronha to Host 22nd Annual Open Government Summit

For the first time, the Summit will be completely virtual, live at 9 a.m. on Friday at www.riag.ri.gov

This Friday, July 31, 2020, Attorney General Peter Neronha will host the 22nd Annual Open Government Summit from the Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, Rhode Island. While speakers and presenters will present live from Roger Williams University, the event will be livestreamed on the Attorney General's YouTube channel and all attendees will participate virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

The Open Government Summit, co-sponsored by the Roger Williams University School of Law, is an annual event that is free and open to both practitioners and members of the public. The event is an opportunity to learn about the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) and the Open Meetings Act (OMA) and receive practical guidance on how to comply with these statutes in various situations.

This year, presenters will also provide guidance regarding compliance with these important laws in the face of the unique challenges presented by COVID-19.

"When government decisions are debated in public and made open to inspection, the result is a more engaged citizenry that is invested in its community," said Attorney General Neronha. "While this year's event looks a little different from past years, the opportunity to learn more about promoting transparency in state and local government is more important than ever."

In addition to Attorney General Neronha and the Office's open government team, attendees will hear from the New England First Amendment Coalition, one of Rhode Island's most ardent advocates for open government, as well as Gregory W. Bowman, the new dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law.

Anyone interested in attending can register by emailing agsummit@riag.ri.gov or calling 401-274-4400, ext. 2101. More information – including the event agenda and presentation materials – is available on here on our web site.

