Washington Metro Region Adds 52,400 Jobs in June

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 52,400 jobs for a total of 2,551,200 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 51,000 jobs, while the public sector payroll increased by 1,400 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted June 2020 unemployment rate was 8.5 percent, which is a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the May 2020 rate of 8.9 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in June 2019, which was 5.2 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 8.5 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for June 2020 was 2,740,400, of which 2,508,000 were employed and 232,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 8.5 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,039,900, of which 2,787,400 were employed and 252,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 8.3 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,437,700, of which 3,149,500 were employed and 288,100 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 8.4 percent. For the month, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 0.4 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.7 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 43,100, while the number of employed decreased by 182,900, and the number of unemployed increased by 139,900. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 36,700, while the number of employed decreased by 197,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 160,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 51,500, while the number of employed decreased by 223,800 and the number of unemployed increased by 172,200. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 5.2 percentage points, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate increased by 5.1 percentage points while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 5.3 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 52,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 51,000 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,400 jobs over-the-month. Three private sectors had over-the-month job loss. Job decreases were registered in: manufacturing decreased (200 jobs); information services decreased (300 jobs) and financial activities decreased (2,400 jobs). Job increases were registered in mining, logging and construction increased (3,100 jobs); trade transportation & utilities increased (8,900 jobs); professional and business services increased (8,800 jobs) educational and health services increased (1,500 jobs): leisure and hospitality services increased (29,200 jobs) and other services increased (2,400 jobs). Government overall increased by 1,400 jobs over the month. The federal government increased by 2,200 jobs, state government increased by 1,200 jobs and the local government decreased by 2,000 jobs.

During the last 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 215,800 jobs. The private sector decreased by 204,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 11,000 jobs. The private sector losses were registered in: manufacturing (-2,800 jobs); mining, logging and construction (-3,600 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (-26,900 jobs); information (-2,100 jobs); financial activities (-4,200 jobs); professional and business services (-12,500 jobs); educational and health services (-33,200 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (-112,100 jobs) and other services (-7,400 jobs). The Federal government shows an increase of 3,900 jobs, while state government increased 7,800 jobs and the local government decreased 22,7 00 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Divis33,000ion includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson. 200

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2019 annual benchmark revisions.

