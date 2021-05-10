NEW In May, 2021: Driver's License Issues in Kansas

New changes will help many people get a driver's license back.

The Kansas Legislature passed SB 127, which became effective on May 6, 2021, made some changes that can really help people who have a suspended driver's license.

Among the changes:

People who have an expired license are not kept out of the Restricted Driver's License program because they have a driving while suspended conviction.

You can reinstate your driving privilege, on a restricted basis, even if you got a driving while suspended conviction and then your license expired while you were suspended.

How do I apply for this?

While there is a COVID emergency order in place (State order), you should apply directly using the form below. If you have ever had a Kansas license, you will be considered for this program.

If your license is expired for over one year and once the COVID emergency is over, you may have to apply at a local driver's license office to take the written test, the vision test and most likely a driving test.

You need access to a car to do this (but have someone drive you, since you don't have a license.)

You are exempted from having a driver's license during the driving test, since you have an examiner in the car with you.

Use this form even if it says there is a $25 fee. You don't have to send in the fee.

There is no longer a fee to apply for the Restricted Driver's Program, based on failure to pay a traffic ticket. This fee used to be $25 and was not refunded, even if you didn't qualify for the program.

If you are struggling to pay fines and court costs, you can ask the Judge to reduce or waive those charges. When paid or waived (ordered not due to the Court) you can get your driver's license reinstated.

The Judge can also waive the reinstatement fee charged to get your driver's license reinstated.

Forms for making both these requests are available below, including instructions on how to fill out the forms. Instructions and Packet of Drivers License Forms

An extra 90 day suspension or revocation after the terms of the original suspension are met has been removed.

An informational webinar on Driver's License Issues in Kansas was held July 21, 2020. Here are the slides of the presentation .

Here is a video of the webinar.

Driver's License Status

If you want to check the status of your Kansas Driver’s License, click here.

Suspended Driver's License

Updated numbers from the Kansas Department of Revenue show that more than 213,000 Kansans have suspended licenses, about half of them from Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita. Around 71% of these suspensions are a direct result of unpaid fines and court fees. In some situations, drivers with suspended licenses are able to apply for a restricted license. A restricted license allows a person to drive:

Once you have a completed form, you can either submit it online through the DOR Customer Service Center or you can mail it and the application fee to:

Division of Vehicles

Driver Solutions

PO Box 2021

Topeka KS 66612-2021

To find out if you are able to apply for a restricted license, please follow this guide.

DUIs and Ignition Interlock Devices

If you have had a DUI conviction, you likely have been told that you need to get an ignition interlock device installed in your vehicle. The State of Kansas published an amendment to the Ignition Interlock Program stating that "all new ignition interlock devices will include a camera starting January 8, 2020." Information on the Ignition Interlock Program including where to get the device installed or removed can be found at https://www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/476/Ignition-Interlock-Program .

Driving Tests and Driver's Education

Disclaimer: The DMV is not doing driving tests right now. All written tests and vision tests are by appointment; some of the appointments are scheduled over phone and others are scheduled online through Q-Flow.

Some people fear taking their driving tests. If you want to feel more prepared for the written test, you can take practice versions online at https://driving-tests.org/kansas/ or https://www.ksrevenue.org/dovalexa.html . You can find a copy of the driver's handbook online at https://www.ksrevenue.org/pdf/dlhb.pdf or ask for a hard copy from your local DMV.

There are many online Driver Education courses being offered over the Internet. Internet courses do not meet requirements for a Driver's License in Kansas. The only programs approved by the State of Kansas for Driver Education purposes are programs offered through a local, accredited school district and approved by the Department of Education. A certificate of completion from an Internet Driver Education course will not be accepted for getting a license. If you are unsure whether a program has been approved, you may contact the Department of Education at 785-296-8107 or the Kansas Division of Vehicles at 785-296-3671.

You can find driver's education classes at AbilityKC and the Kansas Department of Education

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

I was in an uninsured accident. Driver's Solutions told me that I needed a release of liability from the other driver in this case. What does the release of liability need to say?

You can create a form for this release of liability through the link below. This creates a mutual release of liability in which you are releasing the other driver from any liability to you, as well as getting a release from that person. This should be used in a situation where this an appropriate outcome.

You will need a release of liability from every person in the car when the wreck occurred (as listed on the police report. You cannot get a release from a person under age 18. You will also need a release from the owner of the other car, even if they weren't in the accident. You should create a separate form for each of these persons.

If you believe the other driver was at fault and want to get money from them for medical bills, loss of wages from work or damage to your vehicle, do NOT use this form, as it is written. If that is your situation, use only the top paragraph of the form. You will need to change the title to Release of Liabilty and remove the last paragraph.

You can use this link to create a document on LawHelp Interactive, a national server that hosts forms created by Kansas Legal Services staff. You can create an account or not. You can only save your answers if you create an account. You can download and print this form. You can email it to yourself. You will need the name of the other persons involved, as listed above. You will need the date and location of the accident to complete the form.

Get the form here: https://lawhelpinteractive.org/Interview/InterviewHome?templateId=7769

My license is revoked, am I able to get a restricted license?

No, unfortunately once your license is revoked, you will have a waiting period of three years before you can get any valid license. The exact date you are eligible will show up in the driver’s license status check.

What do I need to do to get a restricted license?

Is there any way to waive my reinstatement fee?

You can petition the court to waive your reinstatement fee. In order to do so, you will need to fill out a Reinstatement Fee Waiver and a Financial Affidavit. The Financial Affidavit must be signed in front of a notary.

Why is my reinstatement fee or administrative fee so high?

The DMV tacks on higher administrative fees for habitual violators. Some things that can lead to higher reinstatement fees include: refusing preliminary breath tests, DUIs, and driving while suspended convictions. If you are unsure about why your fee is higher than usual, you can ask driver's solutions for a break down of the costs and for a copy of your driving record.

Once I have a restricted license, how do I get it unrestricted?

Restricted licenses allow you to have 12 months from the date you are granted a restricted license to pay off any and all outstanding court costs and fees. Once you successfully pay off all of your court costs and fees, you can get your unrestricted license. If you do not pay off all of your court costs and fees within 12 months, your restricted license will become suspended.

Can I take my written driver’s test online?

What if my name or birthdate on my driver’s license doesn’t match my birth certificate?

If you have a different name or date of birth on your driver’s license than your birth certificate, you will need to show proof of your identity to the DMV to get this fixed. If the name on your driver’s license is correct and you need a legal name change to modify your birth certificate, you can find name change petitions here.

I had an identity theft issue that is affecting my driver's license, what do i do?

If you have an issue with identity theft that is affecting your driver's license, you can open up a case with the DMV's identity theft team. You may need to request court records in order to establish your identity or to prove that someone else impersonated you. Court records may contain signatures or contact information of individuals. If someone was arrested under your identity, you may also want to contact the jail they were booked at and requesting a booking photo. These requests can take a couple business days.

Driver's Solutions

If you have additional questions regarding you driver's license, please call Driver's Solutions at 785-296-3671 option 3.

Apply to Kansas Legal Services for Additional Help

If you need help getting your license reinstated or getting a restricted license, please fill out our online application.