Department Issues Advisory Regarding Unsolicited Packages of Seeds from China

July 28, 2020

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is aware that people across the country, including in Maryland, have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China in recent days. MDA is working closely with its partners at USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to monitor this situation.

If you live in Maryland and have received a package of seeds that you did not order, please report them immediately to the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Weed Management program at ppwm.mda@maryland.gov or 410-841-5920. Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until MDA or USDA APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant any seeds from unknown origins.

More information on this investigation is available from USDA APHIS.