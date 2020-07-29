Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stocked Pheasant Hunts Nov. 21-22 in Locations Across Maryland

Applications Taken Online Until Oct. 12

Photo of a pheasantThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites all junior license holders, apprentice license holders, and lapsed hunters to apply to participate in this year’s stocked pheasant hunts. These do-it-yourself hunts will take place on 12 Maryland wildlife management areas and two state forests. 

A lapsed hunter is someone who has held a Maryland hunting license in the past, but has not purchased a license in three of the past five years. A lapsed hunter can also be a new hunter (such as an apprentice hunter) who has not purchased a hunting license in any three of the past five years.

“We are very excited to once again offer this unique hunting opportunity,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “With more locations added this year, the stocked pheasant hunts provide all who participate with memories to last a lifetime.”

All applicants must have a DNR ID number to apply and will need to possess a valid hunting license to participate in the hunt, should they be selected. Applications will only be accepted through the department’s Compass online portal by Oct. 12. There is no charge to apply and no charge for selected applicants to participate.

Space is limited at each of the areas to help ensure a quality hunting experience and increase the likelihood that hunters will see birds, as well as get the chance to harvest one or two. Participants will be chosen via lottery.

Pheasants will be stocked at the following locations:

Allegany County: Belle Grove Wildlife Management Area; Green Ridge State Forest; Warrior Mountain Wildlife Management Area 

Cecil County: Old Bohemia Wildlife Management Area  

Charles County: Chicamuxen Wildlife Management Area; Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area

Dorchester County: LeCompte Wildlife Management Area 

Garrett County: Cunningham Swamp Wildlife Management Area; Mount Nebo Wildlife Management Area; Savage River State Forest 

Montgomery County: McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area

Somerset County:  Maryland Marine Properties Wildlife Management Area, Wellington Wildlife Management Area

Washington County: Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area

More information is available at the department’s website. Information can also be found on the department’s Mentored Hunt Program webpage and then by clicking the Events/Hunts button at the top of the page. Hunters can contact Nancy Doran by email at nancy.doran@maryland.gov with any questions.

