I-11 Environmental Impact Public Meeting Website Launches July 31

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will launch an online public meeting website on July 31 for the Interstate 11 Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement Project in southern Nevada.

The project will help identify a preferred I-11 corridor through the Las Vegas metropolitan area, extending from the Arizona border at U.S. Highway 93 to near Kyle Canyon Road along U.S. Highway 95 in Clark County. Public feedback will shape the environmental impact statement used to evaluate potential alignments, with the final goal of obtaining a federal record of decision that leads to a single corridor for all future I-11 projects. Please note that I-11 construction will not begin on any part of the selected corridor any sooner than 8 years, and it will be dependent upon available funding.

The online meeting, found at i11nv.com, offers key project information while also providing multiple ways for the public to submit valuable input. The online public meeting will be active and live 24/7 for 30 days from July 31 through August 31, 2020.

