Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,388 in the last 365 days.

7/28/20-AN ANCIENT LO‘I KALO IN HAKIPU‘U PROTECTED FOREVER

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: July 28, 2020

 

AN ANCIENT LO‘I KALO IN HAKIPU‘U PROTECTED FOREVER 

 

(Hakipu‘u) – The Trust for Public Land (TPL), Hoʻāla ‘Āina Kūpono (Hoʻāla), the Fukumitsu ‘ohana, Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (HILT), the City and County of Honolulu’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Program (CWNL), and DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Program (LLCP) announce the acquisition and protection of 1.5 acres known as Hakipu‘u Lo‘i Kalo located in Hakipu‘u, Ko‘olaupoko, O‘ahu. 

For over a decade the Hakipu‘u community and kuleana descendants have been working to protect Hakipu‘u Lo‘i Kalo. This lo‘i kalo (wetland taro patch) sits at the foot of the Ko‘olau mountains, Kāneʻohe Bay, and neighboring Mōliʻi Fishpond. These lo‘i have been in active cultivation since ancient times, and are some of the last lo‘i in Hakipu‘u; a place once overseen by Hawaiʻi’s kahu, and revered to this day for its traditional navigators. 

Threatened by development and an end to kalo farming and community access,  TPL worked in partnership with the Hakipu‘u community for more than 8 years to find a conservation solution to protect these lo‘i. TPL took out a loan in 2016 to purchase the land and acted as a temporary owner, allowing the community time to raise the funds to purchase the property. TPL led efforts to raise $1 million to purchase and protect Hakipu‘u Lo‘i Kalo and convey it to community ownership under Ho’āla ‘Āina Kūpono. 

“We were humbled to work closely with the Hakipu‘u community, the Fukumitsu ‘ohana, and Ho’āla ‘Āina Kūpono to protect Hakipu‘u Lo‘i Kalo. This community teaches all of us by example, what it means to mālama ʻāina. We are confident that under community stewardship, Hakipu‘u Lo‘i will thrive and live on as a stronghold of Hawaiian agriculture and cultural practice,” said Reyna Ramolete Hayashi, TPL Project Manager.. 

The City and County of Honolulu’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Program acquired a real property interest in the form of a conservation easement valued at $650,000, and the State of Hawai‘i’s Legacy Land Conservation Program granted $350,000 to Hoʻāla ‘Āina Kūpono to purchase and protect the land. 

###

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Senior Communications Manager 

[email protected] 

Phone: 808-587-0396 

 

You just read:

7/28/20-AN ANCIENT LO‘I KALO IN HAKIPU‘U PROTECTED FOREVER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.