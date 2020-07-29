Area hwys scheduled for seal coats to begin August 10 (July 29, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised to expect delays on Highway 169 in St. Peter, Highway 111 in Nicollet and Highway 60 between Butterfield and St. James beginning the week of August 10, weather permitting, as crews apply a seal coat.

The maintenance work on Highway 169 in St. Peter will result in a lane closure from Union Street to Dodd Avenue (Highway 22) for several days. Only a small section of Highway 111 in Nicollet will be impacted. Motorists on the five mile section on Highway 60 from Butterfield to the west side of St. James should anticipate lane closures during operations. All three highway segments should be completed in about two weeks.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

The seal coat is a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

The sealcoating is expected to be completed by the end of the week. Then, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping, which will be done under traffic.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

