Northeast Bank Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $603 thousand, or ($0.07) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $22.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019. Earnings were positively impacted in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 by the sale of $457.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) which resulted in a pre-tax net gain of $9.7 million, or approximately $6.7 million net of tax.

The quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 included $6.0 million and $6.4 million of non-recurring expenses (after tax) related to the Bank’s corporate reorganization, respectively. Excluding these non-recurring expenses, the Bank recorded net operating earnings of $5.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $20.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019.  We refer to results excluding these non-recurring items as “net operating earnings.”

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2020.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said “We achieved record quarterly results, including diluted earnings per share of $1.33, a return on average equity of 28.4%, a return on average assets of 3.1%, and an efficiency ratio of 37.4%. Additionally, we achieved a quarterly net interest margin, excluding the effects of PPP, of 5.3%. We are proud of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, providing PPP loans to over 4,300 small businesses with tens of thousands of related jobs.  We are excited for our correspondent banking relationship with Loan Source, in which we earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and we subsequently share in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans.” 

Mr. Wayne continued, “During the quarter, Loan Source purchased $1.3 billion of PPP loans, including $457.6 million of PPP loans from the Bank and approximately $815.3 million of PPP loans from lenders other than the Bank, which generated a correspondent fee for the Bank of $2.9 million. Subsequent to the quarter, Loan Source purchased an additional $1.6 billion of PPP loans, which generated an additional correspondent fee for the Bank of $5.6 million which will be recognized over the expected life of the loans. We will also receive one half of the net servicing income on the $2.9 billion PPP portfolio owned by Loan Source. To the extent Loan Source purchases additional PPP loans, the Bank will generate additional correspondent banking fees and receive its share of additional net servicing income.”

As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $1.26 billion, an increase of $103.8 million, or 9.0%, from total assets of $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

  1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020:
  Loan Portfolio Changes  
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
  June 30, 2020 Balance   March 31, 2020 Balance    Change ($)     Change (%)  
                 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
LASG Purchased $ 386,624   $ 395,944   $ (9,320 )     (2.35 %)  
LASG Originated   467,612     512,964     (45,352 )     (8.84 %)  
SBA   47,095     48,306     (1,211 )     (2.51 %)  
Community Banking   70,271     76,706     (6,435 )     (8.39 %)  
Total $ 971,602   $ 1,033,920   $ (62,318 )     (6.03 %)  
                             
     
  Year Ended June 30, 2020  
  June 30, 2020 Balance   June 30, 2019 Balance    Change ($)   
 Change (%)  
                 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
LASG Purchased $ 386,624   $ 326,640   $ 59,984       18.36 %  
LASG Originated   467,612     493,413     (25,801     (5.23 %)  
SBA   47,095     63,053     (15,958     (25.31 %)  
Community Banking   70,271     91,954     (21,683     (23.58 %)  
Total $ 971,602   $ 975,060   $ (3,458     (0.35 %)  

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 totaled $46.3 million, which consisted of $12.7 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 87.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $33.6 million of originated loans. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $2.1 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the Bank originated $487.5 million of loans in connection with the PPP. The Bank subsequently sold PPP loans with a total principal balance of $457.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, recording a net gain of $9.7 million on the sale primarily resulting from the recognition of net deferred fees, offset by purchase price discounts. The remaining $29.9 million of PPP loans are classified as held for sale at June 30, 2020, offset by a valuation adjustment to reflect the fair value of the loans and unamortized net deferred fees.

An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

  LASG Portfolio
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020     2019  
  Purchased   Originated   Total LASG   Purchased   Originated   Total LASG
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $   14,611     $   33,612     $   48,223     $  49,948     $   51,830     $   101,778  
Net investment basis   12,744         33,612         46,356       47,107         51,830         98,937  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.89%       7.13%       8.34%       12.27%       7.75%       9.53%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.89%       7.13%       8.34%       12.27%       7.75%       9.53%  
                                   



  Year Ended June 30,
  2020     2019  
  Purchased   Originated   Total LASG   Purchased   Originated   Total LASG
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $   182,588     $ 221,484     $   404,072     $  144,372     $ 271,179     $   415,551  
Net investment basis   171,262       221,484         392,746       135,848       271,179         407,027  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.86%       7.43%       8.47%       10.38%       7.67%       8.80%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.97%       7.43%       8.51%       10.57%       7.67%       8.88%  
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 421,659     $ 467,612     $   889,271     $ 360,472     $ 493,413     $   853,885  
Net investment basis   386,624       467,612         854,236       326,640       493,413        820,053  
                                   

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

  1. Short-term investments increased by $86.4 million, or 158.8%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $70.0 million increase in deposits.
     
  2. Deposits increased by $70.0 million, or 7.4%, from June 30, 2019, attributable to increases in savings and interest-bearing checking accounts of $36.8 million, or 36.4%, money market accounts of $31.5 million, or 11.6%, and demand deposits of $26.0 million, or 37.8%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $24.3 million, or 4.8%.
     
  3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $11.2 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income of $22.7 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 853,098 shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.45, which resulted in an $11.5 million reduction in shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $11.8 million to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $603 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net operating earnings increased by $5.8 million to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net operating earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $96 thousand to $17.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $17.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower deposit rates, higher average loan balances, and decreased interest expense on subordinated debt from the redemption of trust preferred securities in May 2019, partially offset by increased interest expense in connection with the Bank’s participation in the  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) used to fund PPP originations during the quarter, and lower rates earned on loans and short-term investments.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020     2019  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 74,059   $   975   5.30 %   $ 99,007   $   1,272   5.15 %
SBA National   48,191     642   5.36 %     66,126     1,194   7.24 %
SBA PPP   223,804     1,561   2.81 %     -     -   0.00 %
LASG:                              
Originated    492,612     8,738   7.13 %      482,213       9,317   7.75 %
Purchased    386,212       9,495   9.89 %     313,515       9,588   12.27 %
Total LASG    878,824       18,233   8.34 %      795,728       18,905   9.53 %
Total $  1,224,878   $   21,411   7.03 %   $ 960,861   $   21,371   8.92 %


  Year Ended June 30,
  2020     2019  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 82,472   $   4,470   5.42 %   $ 107,685   $  5,590   5.19 %
SBA National   55,511     4,066   7.32 %     70,016     5,285   7.55 %
SBA PPP   55,649     1,561   2.81 %     -     -   0.00 %
LASG:                              
Originated    479,054       35,572   7.43 %      434,570       33,348   7.67 %
Purchased    356,958       35,201   9.86 %      312,213       32,404   10.38 %
Total LASG    836,012       70,773   8.47 %     746,783       65,752   8.80 %
Total $ 1,029,644   $   80,870   7.85 %   $  924,484   $   76,627   8.29 %
(1)  Includes loans held for sale. 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, transactional income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $986 thousand due to thinning discounts, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $893 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 9.9%, a decrease from 12.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,892   7.18 %   $ 5,999   7.67 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on loan sales     -   0.00 %     -   0.00 %
Gain on real estate owned     -   0.00 %       -   0.00 %
Other noninterest income     -    0.00 %       -    0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees     2,603   2.71 %       3,589   4.60 %
Total transactional income     2,603   2.71 %       3,589   4.60 %
Total $   9,495   9.89 %   $   9,588   12.27 %
   


  Year Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 26,202   7.34 %   $ 23,849   7.64 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on loan sales     -   0.00 %       582   0.19 %
Gain on real estate owned     395   0.11 %       -   0.00 %
Other noninterest income     -    0.00 %       -    0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees     8,999   2.52 %       8,555   2.74 %
Total transactional income     9,394   2.63 %       9,137   2.93 %
Total $   35,596   9.97 %   $ 32,986   10.57 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis.  The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the periods shown. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

  1. Provision for loan losses increased by $643 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $477 thousand increase in specific reserves as compared to a $231 thousand decrease in specific reserves in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. 
     
  2. Noninterest income increased by $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the following:
    • An increase in gain on sale of PPP loans of $9.7 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $457.6 million, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees, offset by purchase price discounts in the quarter ended June 30, 2020; partially offset by,
    • A $337 thousand loss on assets held for sale, representing the fair value adjustment for PPP loans held for sale at June 30, 2020;
    • A $227 thousand decrease in gain on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan sales, as no segment loans (SBA loans other than PPP loans) were sold during the current quarter;
    • A $223 thousand increase in loss on real estate owned (“REO”), due to a write-down on an existing REO property during the quarter, as compared to two smaller write-downs on REO properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and
    • A $188 thousand decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale, due to lower volume sold as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  3. Noninterest expense decreased by $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the following:
    • A decrease in reorganization expense of $8.3 million, as the prior year quarter included expenses related to the May 2019 corporate reorganization; and
    • A decrease in other noninterest expense of $495 thousand, primarily due to a $190 thousand recovery on SBA servicing assets, as compared to an $85 thousand impairment charge in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and decreased travel expense; partially offset by,
    • An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $371 thousand, primarily due to increases in incentive compensation and regular compensation, partially offset by an increase in deferred salaries and a decrease in stock-based compensation; and
    • An increase in professional fees of $371 thousand, primarily due to increased legal fees associated with the correspondent relationship with Loan Source, as well as increased accounting and internal audit expense.

  4. Income tax expense increased by $4.6 million to $4.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $276 thousand, or an effective tax rate of (84.4%), for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-tax income, which increased by $16.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    Income tax expense and the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were affected by an income tax benefit of $2.3 million recorded in connection with the redemption of the trust preferred securities and the loss associated with the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps, in connection with the corporate reorganization in May 2019.

    Excluding the effects of the corporate reorganization, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 32.5%, as compared to 30.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to a smaller year-end true-up adjustment related to state tax apportionment in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to two LASG purchased loans totaling $1.9 million, one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million, and one SBA loan totaling $1.5 million that were placed on nonaccrual, and a $1.3 million increase in real estate owned, due to four properties transferred in, partially offset by two properties sold and write-downs during the year ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, past due loans totaled $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million and one SBA loan totaling $1.5 million becoming past due during the year ended June 30, 2020, partially offset by one LASG originated loan totaling $1.3 million and one Community Bank loan totaling $1.1 million that paid off during the year ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.4%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 19.6% at June 30, 2020, compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2019. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30th. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 2496196. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin excluding PPP. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,795     $ 2,482  
Short-term investments   140,862       54,425  
Total cash and cash equivalents   143,657       56,907  
           
           
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   64,918       75,774  
Equity securities, at fair value   7,239       6,938  
Total investment securities   72,157       82,712  
           
Residential real estate loans held for sale   601       3,179  
SBA loans held for sale   28,852       731  
Total loans held for sale   29,453       3,910  
           
           
Loans:          
Commercial real estate   679,537       668,496  
Commercial and industrial   212,769       232,839  
Residential real estate   77,722       71,218  
Consumer   1,574       2,507  
Total loans   971,602       975,060  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   9,178       5,702  
Loans, net   962,424       969,358  
           
           
Premises and equipment, net   9,670       5,582  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   3,274       1,957  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,390       1,258  
Intangible assets, net   -       434  
Loan servicing rights, net   2,113       2,851  
Bank-owned life insurance   17,074       17,057  
Other assets   16,423       11,832  
Total assets $ 1,257,635     $ 1,153,858  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Demand $ 94,749     $ 68,782  
Savings and interest checking   137,824       101,061  
Money market   302,343       270,835  
Time   477,436       501,693  
Total deposits   1,012,352       942,371  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000       15,000  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility   12,440       -  
Subordinated debt   14,940       14,829  
Lease liability   4,496       323  
Other liabilities   33,668       27,755  
Total liabilities   1,092,896       1,000,278  
           
Commitments and contingencies     -         -  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares        
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019     -         -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;          
8,153,841 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at        
June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively   8,154       8,997  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;          
44,783 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019 45       45  
Additional paid-in capital   68,302       78,095  
Retained earnings   89,960       67,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,722 )     (1,138 )
Total shareholders' equity   164,739       153,580  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,257,635     $ 1,153,858  


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Year Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019    
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 21,411     $ 21,371     $ 80,870     $ 76,627    
Interest on available-for-sale securities   375       455       1,695       1,684    
Other interest and dividend income   59       729       1,119       3,519    
Total interest and dividend income   21,845       22,555       83,684       81,830    

Interest expense:		                        
Deposits   3,858       4,656       16,583       16,768    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   120       120       689       479    
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility   174       -       174       -    
Subordinated debt   282       486       1,126       2,238    
Obligation under capital lease agreements   27       5       125       24    
Total interest expense   4,461       5,267       18,697       19,509    
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses   17,384       17,288       64,987       62,321    
Provision for loan losses   905       262       4,500       1,309    
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   16,479       17,026       60,487       61,012    

Noninterest income:		                        
Fees for other services to customers   477       529       1,619       1,769    
Gain on sales of PPP loans   9,702       -       9,702       -    
Gain on sales of SBA loans   -       227       793       2,588    
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale   37       225       600       611    
Gain on sales of other loans   -       -       -       582    
Net unrealized gain on equity securities   46       76       148       151    
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral
and premises and equipment, net		     (263 )     (40 )       (15 )       (104 )  
Bank-owned life insurance income   108       110       566       437    
Loss on assets held for sale   (337 )     -       (337 )     -    
Correspondent fee income   20       -       20       -    
Other noninterest income   22       24       88       82    
Total noninterest income   9,812       1,151       13,184       6,116    

Noninterest expense:		                        
Salaries and employee benefits   6,704       6,333       24,976       23,323    
Occupancy and equipment expense   922       958       3,588       3,650    
Professional fees   608       246       1,783       1,402    
Data processing fees   974       1,004       3,954       3,769    
Marketing expense   98       166       337       580    
Loan acquisition and collection expense   251       281       2,059       1,913    
FDIC insurance premiums (credits)   -       77       (15 )     320    
Intangible asset amortization   109       108       434       433    
Reorganization expense   -       8,334       -       8,695    
Other noninterest expense   502       997       3,277       3,428    
Total noninterest expense   10,168       18,504       40,393       47,513    
Income (loss) before income tax expense   16,123       (327 )     33,278       19,615    
Income tax expense   4,904       276       10,541       5,731    
Net income (loss) $ 11,219     $ (603 )   $ 22,737     $ 13,884    
                         

Weighted-average shares outstanding:		                        
Basic   8,337,088       9,041,926       8,859,037       9,032,530    
Diluted   8,405,665       9,041,926       8,991,428       9,156,233    

Earnings (loss) per common share:		                        
Basic $ 1.35     $ (0.07 )   $ 2.57     $ 1.54    
Diluted   1.33       (0.07 )       2.53          1.52     

Cash dividends declared per common share		 $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.04     $ 0.04    


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $   73,100   $   375   2.06 %   $   83,372   $   455   2.19 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)     1,224,878       21,411   7.03 %       960,861       21,371   8.92 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     3,194       29   3.65 %       1,258       20   6.38 %
Short-term investments (4)     126,499       30   0.10 %       119,788       709   2.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,428,001       21,845   6.15 %       1,165,279       22,555   7.76 %
Cash and due from banks     3,426                 2,351          
Other non-interest earning assets     37,222                 32,864          
Total assets $   1,468,649             $   1,200,494          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 89,194   $   124   0.56 %   $ 70,645   $   63   0.36 %
Money market accounts     290,643       828   1.15 %       279,307       1,124   1.61 %
Savings accounts     35,367       14   0.16 %       35,697       14   0.16 %
Time deposits     518,094       2,892   2.25 %       537,155       3,455   2.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     933,298       3,858   1.66 %       922,804       4,656   2.02 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     49,615       120   0.97 %       15,000       120   3.21 %
PPPLF   202,285     174   0.35 %     -     -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt     14,925       282   7.60 %       19,272       486   10.11 %
Lease obligations     4,616       27   2.35 %       348       5   5.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,204,739       4,461   1.49 %       957,424       5,267   2.21 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts    95,062               80,538          
Other liabilities     10,197                 9,534          
Total liabilities     1,309,998                 1,047,496          
Shareholders' equity     158,651                 152,998          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   1,468,649             $   1,200,494          
                               
Net interest income       $ 17,384             $ 17,288    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.66 %               5.55 %
Net interest margin (5)             4.90 %               5.95 %
                               
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Year Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 78,656   $   1,695   2.15 %   $ 85,232   $   1,684   1.98 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)     1,029,644       80,870   7.85 %       924,484       76,627   8.29 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2,204       94   4.26 %       1,475       95   6.44 %
Short-term investments (4)     94,586       1,025   1.08 %       153,609       3,424   2.23 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,205,090      83,684   6.94 %       1,164,800       81,830   7.03 %
Cash and due from banks     2,971                 2,542          
Other non-interest earning assets     38,363                 30,968          
Total assets $   1,246,424             $   1,198,310          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 75,984   $ 364   0.48 %   $ 70,822   $ 246   0.35 %
Money market accounts     276,264       4,096   1.48 %       344,631       5,383   1.56 %
Savings accounts     34,517       57   0.17 %       35,619       56   0.16 %
Time deposits     496,531       12,066   2.43 %       471,777       11,083   2.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     883,296       16,583   1.88 %       922,849       16,768   1.82 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     34,918       689   1.97 %       15,000       479   3.19 %
PPPLF   50,295     174   0.35 %                
Subordinated debt     14,883       1,126   7.57 %       22,885       2,238   9.78 %
Lease obligations     5,169       125   2.42 %       455       24   5.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     988,561       18,697   1.89 %       961,189       19,509   2.03 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   88,805               80,848          
Other liabilities     9,097                 8,814          
Total liabilities     1,086,463                 1,050,851          
Shareholders' equity     159,961                 147,459          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   1,246,424             $   1,198,310          
                               
  Net interest income       $   64,987             $   62,321    
                               
Interest rate spread             5.05 %               5.00 %
Net interest margin (5)             5.39 %               5.35 %
                               
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019

Net interest income		 $   17,384     $   16,321     $   15,545     $   15,737     $    17,288  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   905       3,489       243       (136 )     262  
Noninterest income   9,812       860       1,337       1,176       1,151  
Noninterest expense   10,168       10,081       9,789       10,354       18,504  
Net income (loss)   11,219       1,875       4,867       4,776       (603 )
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,337,088       9,004,819       9,048,171       9,043,761       9,041,926  
Diluted   8,405,665       9,128,651       9,223,137       9,211,874       9,041,926  
 

Earnings (loss) per common share:		                  
Basic $    1.35     $   0.21     $   0.54     $    0.53     $    (0.07 )
Diluted     1.33         0.21         0.53         0.52         (0.07 )
                   
Operating earnings per common share (5):                  
Basic $   1.35     $   0.21     $   0.54     $   0.53     $    0.60  
Diluted     1.33         0.21         0.53         0.52         0.59  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $   0.01     $   0.01     $    0.01     $    0.01     $    0.01  
                   
Return (loss) on average assets   3.07%       0.61%       1.68%       1.68%       (0.20%)  
Return (loss) on average equity   28.44%       4.57%       12.09%       12.18%       (1.58%)  
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.66%       5.14%       5.19%       5.31%       5.55%  
Net interest margin (2)   4.90%       5.50%       5.59%       5.72%       5.95%  
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (3)   5.34%       5.50%       5.59%       5.72%       5.95%  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)   37.39%       58.68%       57.98%       61.22%       100.35%  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.78%       3.28%       3.38%       3.64%       6.18%  
Average interest-earning assets to average
  interest-bearing liabilities		   118.53%       122.88%       123.50%       123.81%       121.71%  
                   
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (5)   3.07%       0.61%       1.68%       1.68%       1.81%  
Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (5)   28.44%       4.57%       12.09%       12.18%       14.18%  
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) (5)   37.39%       58.68%       57.98%       61.22%       55.15%  
Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-
  GAAP) (5)		   2.78%       3.28%       3.38%       3.64%       3.40%  
  As of:
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $   832     $   1,187     $    1,586     $   1,515     $   2,772  
Commercial real estate   6,861       7,439       8,032       4,530       3,892  
Commercial and industrial   2,058       2,226       622       87       1,284  
Consumer   29       40       59       136       148  
Total originated portfolio   9,780       10,892       10,299       6,268       8,096  
Total purchased portfolio   11,325       13,485       8,489       7,834       6,671  
Total nonperforming loans   21,105       24,377       18,788       14,102       14,767  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   3,274       3,110       2,505       1,936       1,957  
Total nonperforming assets $   24,379     $   27,487     $   21,293     $   16,038     $   16,724  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   1.69%       3.52%       2.84%       1.50%       1.50%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   2.17%       2.36%       1.88%       1.51%       1.51%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.94%       2.23%       1.76%       1.43%       1.45%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.94%       0.85%       0.54%       0.57%       0.58%  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   43.49%       36.14%       28.77%       37.44%       38.61%  
                   
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6)   281.32%       304.40%       292.58%       262.92%       282.05%  
Net loans to core deposits (7) (10)   96.38%       102.04%       106.52%       102.59%       103.33%  
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale (10)   39.77%       38.28%       36.65%       35.50%       33.37%  
Equity to total assets   13.10%       12.95%       13.53%       14.08%       13.31%  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   17.13%       15.71%       16.48%       16.92%       15.89%  
Total capital ratio   19.61%       18.03%       18.52%       19.07%       18.01%  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   13.36%       13.04%       14.26%       14.06%       12.86%  
                   
Total shareholders' equity $   164,739     $   159,525     $   163,400     $    158,101     $    153,580  
Less: Preferred stock     -         -         -         -         -  
Common shareholders' equity     164,739         159,525         163,400         158,101         153,580  
Less: Intangible assets (8)     (2,113 )       (2,116 )       (2,641 )       (2,940 )       (3,285 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $   162,626     $   157,409     $   160,759     $    155,161     $   150,295  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,198,624       8,633,772       9,052,013       9,038,912       9,042,109  
Book value per common share $    20.09     $    18.48     $    18.05     $    17.49     $    16.98  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)     19.84         18.23         17.76         17.17         16.62  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $1.6 million and PPPLF interest expense of $174 thousand for both the three months and year ended June 30, 2020, as well as PPP loan average balances of $223.8 million and
   $55.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the year ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(5) Operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP). Net operating 
  earnings is calculated as net loss of $603 thousand, less non-recurring reorganization expense, net of tax, of $6.0 million, for net operating earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
(6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(8) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(10) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.

﻿

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

