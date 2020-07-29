Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Heidi Wissmiller to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Heidi Wissmiller to its board of directors effective August 1, 2020. Wissmiller will also serve on the company’s Audit and Risk Management Committees. Nature’s Sunshine’s board will now consist of nine directors with eight serving as independent directors.



Wissmiller brings over 25 years of senior management experience for notable companies in the consumer products and direct marketing space. She last served in multiple C-suite positions for Rodan + Fields, the leading skincare brand in North America, including chief growth officer and chief operating officer of global field sales and operations. During her leadership at Rodan + Fields, the company reached unprecedented levels of growth with over $1 billion in sales, more than 300,000 consultants and a customer base of approximately 1.8 million.

Prior to Rodan + Fields, Wissmiller was the CEO for Micro Analytical Systems, which developed the world's first and only real-time, large-scale, proprietary testing technology for seafood safety. She previously served in various senior leadership roles with globally recognized companies, including PepsiCo, E & J Gallo Winery and RJR Nabisco.

“Heidi is a proven executive with a long track record of implementing effective growth strategies for notable consumer product brands,” said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature’s Sunshine. “We believe Heidi’s wealth of knowledge in consumer products and digital implementation will be invaluable in assisting our efforts as we continue the transformation of our business. We look forward to her strategic guidance as a member of our board.”

Commenting on her appointment, Wissmiller stated: “Nature’s Sunshine has built a unique platform dedicated to providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products. Having successfully created and led growth strategies for multinational companies throughout my career, I plan on leveraging my expertise to collaborate with the board and management team as we continue implementing the company’s five global growth strategies.”

Wissmiller has a Board Readiness Certification from Yale University School of Management and a Finance for Executives Certification from the University of Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communications management from the University of Portland.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com .

Investor Relations: