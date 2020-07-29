Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.



To access the call, please dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international) and refer to conference ID 13706063. The audio webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is designed to be the first oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

