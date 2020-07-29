Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Communique of the Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group on the report of the High-level Panel for the Independent Review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors of the Bank Group on the whistle…

The High-Level Panel comprising of Mrs. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland (Chair), Justice Hassan B. Jallow, Chief Justice of the Gambia (Member) and Mr. Leonard F. McCarthy, President, LFMcCarthy & Associates (Member) was announced on 1 July 2020.

The High-Level Panel was given a period of two to four weeks maximum to complete its work and submit a report to the Bureau.

The High-Level Panel submitted its Report to Hon. Ms Niale Kaba, the Chairperson of the Bureau on 27 July 2020.

The Secretariat transmitted the Report of the High-Level Panel to all Governors the same day as directed by the Chairperson of the Bureau pursuant to the request of the Board of Governors during its virtual Extraordinary Session held on 27 July 2020.

The Bureau notes the conclusion of the High-Level Panel regarding the Report of the Ethics Committee - that "The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee".

The Bureau also notes the High-Level Panel's conclusion regarding the submission of the President to the Ethics Committee — that "it has considered the President's submissions on their face and finds them consistent with his innocence and to be persuasive"

The Bureau expresses its appreciation to all Governors for their support and patience during this process that was aimed at ensuring the integrity of the African Development Bank and its governance mechanisms.

The Bureau also commends the High-level Panel for its work and for working tirelessly to ensure timely submission of its report.

Issued this 28th Day of July 2020

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

You just read:

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Politics, World & Regional


