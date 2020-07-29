Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (874,609) deaths (18,507), and recoveries (526,306)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (874,609) deaths (18,507), and recoveries (526,306) by region:
Central (46,416 cases; 903 deaths; 31,184 recoveries): Burundi (378; 1; 301), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (926; 75; 810), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,931; 213; 6,095), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,189; 49; 4,682), Sao Tome & Principe (867; 14; 759).
Eastern (71,389; 1,611; 38,547): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (15,200; 239; 6,526), Kenya (19,125; 311; 8,021), Madagascar (10,317; 99; 7,117), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,926; 5; 1,005), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,322; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,140; 2; 1,028).
Northern (152,849; 6,454; 78,433): Algeria (28,008; 1,165; 19,233), Egypt (92,947; 4,691; 35,959), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,208; 156; 4,430), Morocco (21,387; 327; 17,066), Tunisia (1,468; 50; 1,168), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0).
Southern (479,921; 7,666; 295,131): Angola (1,000; 47; 266), Botswana (739; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,404; 39; 1,025), Lesotho (576; 13; 141), Malawi (3,738; 103; 1,728), Mozambique (1,720; 11; 602), Namibia (1,917; 8; 104), South Africa (459,761; 7,257; 287,313), Zambia (5,249; 146; 3,285), Zimbabwe (2,817; 40; 604).
Western (124,034; 1,873; 83,011): Benin (1,770; 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,106; 53; 935), Cape Verde (2,354; 22; 1,616), Cote d'Ivoire (15,713; 98; 10,537), Gambia (326; 8; 66), Ghana (34,406; 168; 30,621), Guinea (7,126; 46; 6,312), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,179; 72; 664), Mali (2,521; 124; 1,927), Niger (1,132; 69; 1,027), Nigeria (41,804; 868; 18,764), Senegal (9,961; 200; 6,655), Sierra Leone (1,786; 66; 1,336), Togo (896; 18; 612).
