Adverum Biotechnologies to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET to report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.  

The live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and refer to the “Adverum Biotechnologies’ Conference Call.” It is recommended call participants dial in 15 minutes in advance. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:
Myesha Lacy
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
mlacy@adverum.com
1-650-649-1257

Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
1-646-876-5196

