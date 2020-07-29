Innerme’s Organic Vegan Sports Nutrition Now Available on Vitabeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Portal

Vitabeauti.com Offers Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix and Energy Bars

Boca Raton, July 29, 2020 -- Innerme, the best organic sports food on the market, is now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.

“We are excited about expanding our retail distribution network in the United States,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of the Belgium-based sports health and wellness company. “We have a strong following in Europe, but now American consumers will have three of our most popular products available: ISO Energy Drink, Protein Mix ‘Cacao’ and Energy Bars."

Innerme organic sports food stands apart from its competitors because it is the purest sports nutrition brand on the market.

“Our ingredients are natural and simple,” Baelus said. “Everybody can understand our recipes. We don’t use colorants, artificial substances, genetically modified ingredients, or preservatives, which makes all of our products easy to digest.”

Fifteen years ago, Baelus, 41, who previously owned a pub, never imagined he would start a sports nutrition company.

But after competing in Ironman competitions, Baelus began his quest for a better diet, which led him to develop compact sports nutrition food for athletes.

“All of our products are created based on my personal experiences during the past 15 years,” Baelus said. “I showed people that you could perform optimally without refined sugar and just with real natural ingredients.”

Now, Baelus plans to bring his energy drinks, protein mix, and bars to America:

ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.

Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is not only easy to digest, but it also has a delicious, natural taste.

Energy Bars for before, during, and after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar or fructose. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. The bar is gluten-free/gluten poor.

“We developed our sport nutrition products to give you the right amount of energy to perform at your highest level,” said Baelus, who has completed 26 Ironman competitions.

Innerme products use only pure, potent, and organic ingredients. These products do not contain refined sugar, are lactose-free, and include only gluten-free ingredients. The products do not include any colorants, artificial substances, genetically modified ingredients, preservatives, or animal products.

“Innerme sports drinks, protein mixes, and energy bars are 100 percent natural and plant-based,” he said.

To learn more about Innerme, visit vitabeauti.com .

