AG Pax­ton Con­grat­u­lates Appre­hen­sion Unit on Arrest of Top 10 Most Want­ed Fugitive

Attorney General Ken Paxton today congratulated the Sexual Offender Apprehension Unit for arresting Randall Keith Murray, a confirmed gang member who failed to comply with the terms of his parole following a four-year prison sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Galveston County. Murray also had an additional outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was placed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

“This arrest not only takes a dangerous, violent criminal off of the streets, it is a clear testament to the dedication and hard work of our brave law enforcement officers who deserve to be praised for keeping our citizens safe,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The bravery, valor and strength of our law enforcement officers reminds us of the dangers many of them face every day without hesitation. I am proud of the job they do to keep Texas stronger and safer.”

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit includes investigators, criminal analysts, administrative assistants, and a command staff who operate in regional offices in Austin, Houston, and Arlington. The unit’s mission is to locate and arrest violent fugitives, convicted child sex offenders who violate conditions of their parole, and to arrest sex offenders who fail to comply with the state’s mandated sex offender registration requirements. It also assists in locating missing and endangered runaway children reported by local law enforcement agencies to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

To learn more about the Criminal Investigations Division and its efforts to keep Texans safe, visit the attorney general’s website

