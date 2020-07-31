Proteus ranked #1 data privacy software platform by users in SoftwareReviews’ Privacy Program Management Data Quadrant
Gold Medal winning Proteus®NextGen Data Privacy™ software was ranked #1 by users in SoftwareReviews’ 2020 Privacy Program Management Data Quadrant
I am particularly pleased Proteus NextGen scored top in the ‘ease of customisation’ category, confirming its suitability for even the largest organisations addressing GDPR, CCPA, LGPD or others.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2020 Privacy Program Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming Proteus®NextGen Data Privacy™ a gold medalist and #1 Privacy Program Management software application based on excellent user reviews.
— John Clelland
Proteus®NextGen Data Privacy™ scored top software tool of 34 products listed in 14 out of 21 product feature satisfaction categories, and was placed in the top 3 in all categories. Such was the result that it is shown as an outlier in the data quadrant. The 14 categories in which Proteus NextGen came top are: ease of data integration, ease of implementation, breadth of features, usability & intuitiveness, ease of IT administration, availability & quality of training, ease of customisation, quality of features, product strategy & rate of improvement, assessment management, activity monitoring, data mapping, incident response and privacy platform management.
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? Inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint. Proteus NextGen achieved a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, the highest of any product in the Privacy Management Data Quadrant.
John Clelland, Managing Director of Proteus-Cyber Ltd, authors of the software, says, “SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant shows that the category which users of all products were least satisfied with was ‘ease of customisation’. This category becomes increasingly important for larger and more complex companies who don’t want to be constrained by rigid products based on old technologies. I am particularly pleased therefore that Proteus NextGen scored top in this category, confirming its suitability for even the largest organisations needing to address one or more of GDPR, CCPA, LGPD or other privacy regulations”.
More details can be found at the company’s website https://www.proteuscyber.com which also has some free to use resources including a tool that lets users read and compare the different regulations and an industry-specific ROI calculator. There is also a new threat intelligence news feed about recent breaches and known vulnerabilities, searchable by system type. Users of Proteus NextGen can even automate this process by linking it to their CMDB (IT asset register) for continuous monitoring and highlighting of vulnerabilities.
About Proteus-Cyber
Proteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is a software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy and data security requirements using the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive, comprehensive solutions designed specifically for complex enterprise organisations.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognise outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com and the Privacy Program Management Data Quadrant Awards are found at: https://www.softwarereviews.com/awards/data-quadrant-awards-2020-privacy-program-management.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
John Clelland
Proteus-Cyber Ltd
+44 7788 145419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn