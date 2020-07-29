Perkins Financial Guide | Nebraska Department of Education

Construction

Construction or renovation costs

Construction costs and materials for a permanent structure (e.g., greenhouse) or anything that becomes a part of a permanent structure are not allowable expenditures

Installation

Expenses for installing equipment or materials including wiring are not approvable. Perkins funds may be used for professional development for the use or set-up of

Equipment

Expenditures for equipment that are not specifically used for approved career technical education courses/programs of study and are housed in appropriate CTE classrooms/labs/workshops are not allowable.

Equipment must be inventoried and clearly labeled as purchased with Perkins funds.

Equipment that is used for general administrative or personal use is not allowed.

Equipment that is mounted or becomes a part of a building or structure is not allowed.

Equipment warranties and service contracts beyond the current grant year are not allowed.

This includes any warranties on computers or other electronic items that are considered supplies.

Equipment and supplies needed for building maintenance are not allowed.

Equipment—repair, or replacement of lost, stolen or broken

The cost of replacing or repairing federally funded equipment that is lost, stolen or broken is the responsibility of the grant recipient

Equipment that is hobby, craft or non-occupational is not approvable.

Equipment for CTE school-based enterprises are allowable if industry grade.

Maintenance contracts or agreements

These contracts or agreements are not approvable. This includes repair plans that may be purchased when purchasing a piece of equipment

Repair expenditures

Repairs (e.g., car repairs) are not allowable

Storage

Storage files or cabinets are not approvable

Equipment—uncommon

Animal Cages/Containment Units

Approvable only if industry/commercial grade that have a long time-span for use as in multiple years.

Airplanes (Nebraska does not currently have a program of study)

Food dehydrator Exception would be the written rationale for the item and whether or not it is a part of the Food Science courses.

Automobiles

Chicken Tractor

Culinary/Kitchen Tools

Basic kitchen and culinary tools are not approvable. This includes flatware, dishes, food containers, spatulas, whisks, etc. Any tools or equipment for culinary must be industry grade and commonly found in professional culinary kitchens.

Residential type kitchen tools are not allowable (e.g., salt and pepper shakers, flatware, dishes, spatulas, private label products sold through home party outlets, light-grade plastic products)

Equipment MUST be industry grade and quality and demonstrate or showcase the most recent technology within the category. Examples of residential grade equipment that would not be allowable include:

Electric ranges (Low end, coil burner)

Washers/dryers

Dishwashers

Pressure canners

Food dehydrators (unless they are industry-grade)

Quilting machines

Embroidery machines (unless industry grade and tied directly to a school-based enterprise)

Tools

Basic Tools

Basic hand tools or tools that would not be considered innovative are not allowable e.g.

Chisels Pliers Vise Grips Clamps Punches Wrenches Gardening Tools Rasps Boring Sets Hammers Screwdrivers Reamers Hand Saws Tape Measures Thread Taps Levels Trouble Lights

Ergonomic and/or state-of-the-art tools and tool kits that are part of an innovative program that combines rigorous academic instruction with career education are allowable.

Furniture

Furniture is not approvable. Furniture required to make reasonable accommodation for a student with disabilities may be approvable

Furniture that is designed to collapse and add flexible workspace is nonessential, would be considered classroom furniture so would not be allowable.

Exception: if the furniture is unique to a tool or piece of equipment and is required for that tool or equipment to operate safely and properly, furniture may be approvable.