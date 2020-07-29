7/29/2020 9:35:13 AM

Order Supreme Court Law Library to Remain Closed to the Public filed in AO 0011 on July 28, 2020.

To mitigate the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergency declared by Governor Sisolak, the physical Nevada Supreme Court Law Library remains closed to the public. Despite the building's closure the Law Library will continue to offer services through email (reference@nvcourts.nv.gov), phone (775-684-1640), and virtual chat (beginning Monday, August 3, 2020) via the Law Library's website (https://nvcourts.gov.lawlibrary).