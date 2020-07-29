Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input into the US14A / US85 / Deadwood Box Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Contact: Steve Gramm, 605.773.6641

DEADWOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Deadwood, will hold an online public meeting to inform area residents of the beginning of the U.S. 14A / U.S. 85 / Deadwood Box Corridor Study.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

The corridors being studied include:

U.S. Highway 14 Alternate (U.S. 14A) / Pioneer Way from the intersection with Upper Main Street to the intersection with Dunlap Avenue, approximately 1.3 miles,

U.S. Highway 85 (U.S. 85) / Sherman Street from the intersection with Cemetery Street / Water Street to the intersection with Pine Street, approximately 0.2 miles,

U.S. Highway 85 (U.S. 85) / Pine Street from the intersection with Sherman Street to the intersection with U.S. 14A / Pioneer Way, approximately 0.1 miles,

Main Street from the Upper Main intersection with U.S. 14A / Pioneer Way to the Lower Main intersection with U.S. 14A / Pioneer Way, approximately 1.1 miles.

Intersecting and parallel city streets within an approximate 300-foot radius surrounding the Deadwood Box

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the study to the public and gather input regarding the issues observed and needs desired for the future of the corridor. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Comments on the first virtual public meeting will be accepted until August 28, 2020.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information will be posted to the study website: https://www.deadwoodbox.com/.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605.773.6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

