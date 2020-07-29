Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 210 west of Breckenridge reopens to traffic (July 29, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Highway 210 west of Breckenridge has reopened to traffic. The road had been temporarily closed to thru-traffic while bridge crews completed scheduled maintenance on the Minnesota side of the bridge over the Red River.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

