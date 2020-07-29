Travel Advisory: New Lane Shift Coming to Route 4 in North Kingstown as Part of Lafayette Railroad Bridge Repairs

As part of ongoing bridge repair work on the Lafayette Railroad Bridge in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make a temporary traffic pattern change for both northbound and southbound lanes on a section of Route 4, just south of Exit 3 (Route 102/Wickford). All lanes will shift to the left, replacing the current lane split.

The new lane shift goes into effect for both directions of Route 4 on Monday morning, August 3. Oversized trucks will no longer have to detour with the new traffic pattern. The shift will be removed in the fall, and the project will be complete by late 2020.

Work on the Lafayette Railroad Bridge is part of the $10.1 million Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project which includes concrete repairs, bridge joint repairs and other activities on this bridge and three bridges in Warwick that all carry traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.