Annual Sealcoat Maintenance Continues in Eastland & Brown Counties

EASTLAND & BROWN COUNTIES – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Brownwood District continues to perform the annual maintenance sealcoat project on several roadways this month. The project is currently in Eastland County and will move into Brown County this week, weather permitting. 

TxDOT’s contractor is currently working on SH 36 (Callahan Co. Line to 1.13 mi. west of FM 583) in Eastland County and will move to several roads in Brown County, beginning with SH 279 (Pecan Bayou to FM 1850).  Wednesday, crews plan to work on FM 2273 (US 183 to FM 2559). Work will continue during the remainder of this week and into Monday on the following roadways:

  • FM 3021 (SH 279 to FM 2632)
  • FM 2632 (SH 279 to end of state maintenance)
  • FM 2125 (CR 617 to SH 279 and FM 2632 to CR 617)
  • FM 1849 (SH 279 to US 67)

Motorists should expect various lane closures and plan for possible delays in travel. A pilot car will guide traffic through these work zones. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow their speed in work zones.  

