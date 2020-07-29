ON DECK CAPITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating On Deck Capital, Inc. (“On Deck”) (NYSE: ONDK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to On Deck’s agreement to merge with Enova International, Inc. (“Enova”) (NYSE: ENVA). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of On Deck will receive $0.12 in cash and 0.092 of a share of Enova common stock for each share of On Deck they own.



