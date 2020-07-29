Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Main Street encourages you to play tourist in your town

Wyo Wednesdays, a monthly event coordinated with Wyoming Main Street and local Main Street organizations, will continue in August with a “Be a Tourist In Your Own Town” theme.  

The next Wyo Wednesday will take place on August 5. 

Residents are encouraged to see the sites and attractions their community offers and visit local businesses. Each community will have different activities that coordinate with the “Tourist” theme. Visit your local Main Street social media page or website for more information 

A flyer, social media graphics and a suggested activity list are available for download to organizations and communities that want to participate, by visiting www.wyomingbusiness.org/shopsafe 

Wyo Wednesdays is part of the Shop Smart, Shop Safe campaign designed to assure shoppers and diners their health and safety is priority one for local businesses.  

Wyoming Main Street is a program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, created to offer technical assistance for the revitalization of commercial business districts and historic downtowns. 

