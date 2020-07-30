PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Featured in New Research Update
OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020
Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced an updated investment research report on PetVivo (OTCQB: PETV) by Robert Sassoon, Managing Director of Research for Marble Arch. The updated report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the company’s valuation relative to its peer group. The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed by contacting Michael Price Managing Director at Marble Arch Research at mp@marblearchusa.com.
Marble Arch Research notes that “ PetVivo achieved a major funding milestone last month, removing the main obstacle to its product commercialization goals. Commercial production of its disruptive osteoarthritis treatment device, Kush®, for canines and equines, a market we estimate is worth ~$3BN in the US alone, is due to commence in September 2020. PetVivo is expected to generate its first revenues from commercial sales in the second half of its Fiscal Year Ending March 2021.”
Marble Arch Research continues “While Kush® will likely be PetVivo’s primary revenue driver for the foreseeable future, it boasts a deep product pipeline containing 14 other devices for human and animal applications which offer the company additional revenue opportunities in the coming years. At ~1x our projected FY23 sales, the stock is substantially undervalued relative to its comps mostly trading in a comparable 3X-4X P/S multiple range. Our target price range for the stock is $1.74 to $2.32. Based on recent precedent, we assess that an exit strategy could yield a share price value in excess of $3 at 6X P/S. For now, we maintain our Speculative Buy recommendation, but put it on watch for a possible upgrade to a firm BUY as we monitor the company’s early commercialization updates.”
Michael Price
