Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,197 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD – InFlight Corporation

/EIN News/ -- EASTHAMPTON, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by InFlight Corporation that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "PPD Turns to InFlight to Optimize Candidate Experience" issued July 28, 2020, over GlobeNewswire.

Primary Logo

You just read:

NOTICE TO DISREGARD – InFlight Corporation

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.