Eric Niedermeyer Speaks Out on Balancing Work, Family Life, and Thriving in Both
In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Eric Niedermeyer shared his thoughts on entrepreneurship and achieving a work-life balance
With more than 30 years of experience in the financial investment industry, Eric Niedermeyer is the founder of Tanner Creek Capital, an investment advisory practice. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Oregon.
In his interview, Eric Niedermeyer explained that he started his own business to provide a high-touch and personalized service for his clients and that he was drawn to the industry because he liked the challenges it posed as well as the daily information flow of the economy.
Mr. Niedermeyer also mentioned how his company starts work around 6:30 a.m. and finishes the day at 3:30 p.m., ensuring that all employees get to have a proper work-life balance and spend time with their families.
“Everyone in our office has families so we are very flexible with family and business being equally as important,” said Eric Niedermeyer.
Eric also shared the hardest obstacle he has overcome.
“Finding a reliable partner is the hardest part of growing this kind of business. Once you get that in place, you are halfway there,” said Eric Niedermeyer.
About Eric Niedermeyer
For more than 30 years, Eric Niedermeyer has worked in the financial services industry. He manages Tanner Creek Capital, which he founded in 2011. The company focuses on providing clients with a highly personalized service that helps them build income streams for the present and the future. Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Oregon. After graduating in 1984, he began his career working in the investment department at the Oregon Bank. He has also worked for Piper Jaffray and D.A. Davidson, spending over 10 years at each firm.
