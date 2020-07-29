Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eric Niedermeyer Speaks Out on Balancing Work, Family Life, and Thriving in Both

In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Eric Niedermeyer shared his thoughts on entrepreneurship and achieving a work-life balance

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Niedermeyer was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial investment industry, Eric Niedermeyer is the founder of Tanner Creek Capital, an investment advisory practice. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Oregon.

In his interview, Eric Niedermeyer explained that he started his own business to provide a high-touch and personalized service for his clients and that he was drawn to the industry because he liked the challenges it posed as well as the daily information flow of the economy.

Mr. Niedermeyer also mentioned how his company starts work around 6:30 a.m. and finishes the day at 3:30 p.m., ensuring that all employees get to have a proper work-life balance and spend time with their families.

“Everyone in our office has families so we are very flexible with family and business being equally as important,” said Eric Niedermeyer.

Eric also shared the hardest obstacle he has overcome.

“Finding a reliable partner is the hardest part of growing this kind of business. Once you get that in place, you are halfway there,” said Eric Niedermeyer.

For more information, please visit https://www.tannercreekcap.com/index.htm.

About Eric Niedermeyer

For more than 30 years, Eric Niedermeyer has worked in the financial services industry. He manages Tanner Creek Capital, which he founded in 2011. The company focuses on providing clients with a highly personalized service that helps them build income streams for the present and the future. Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Oregon. After graduating in 1984, he began his career working in the investment department at the Oregon Bank. He has also worked for Piper Jaffray and D.A. Davidson, spending over 10 years at each firm.

Eric Niedermeyer
Tanner Creek Capital
