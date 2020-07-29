Commerce & Insurance Joins First Lady Maria Lee in Tennessee Serves Initiative

NASHVILLE — On Monday, July 27, 2020, as part of supporting essential workers and first responders, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner Hodgen Mainda joined members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office to deliver food items and critical sanitation supplies to volunteer fire departments in Cheatham and Perry Counties.

This effort is part of the First Lady’s monthlong focus on serving essential workers through her Tennessee Serves initiative.

“Volunteering to serve your community and expecting nothing in return is the definition of having a servant’s heart,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters embody this definition and put the wellbeing of the people they serve before their own. It was an honor to join Commissioner Mainda in recognizing their commitment, and I encourage all Tennesseans to find ways to encourage and support essential workers across our state.”

The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers. The 22,065 total firefighters recorded by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office consist of more than 14,218 (64%) volunteer and 7,847 (35.6%) career firefighters.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters alongside the First Lady and show the Tennessee fire service they have the unwavering support of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office,” said Mainda, who also serves as the state’s Fire Marshal. “Whether firefighters are volunteer or career, I am in awe of their willingness to sacrifice for their communities every day. It is an honor to help serve them.”

The drop-offs were attended by local and state elected officials, including Sen. Joey Hensley (District 28), Rep. Kirk Haston (District 72) and Rep. Mary Littleton (District 78). Additionally, Members of the Kingston Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Lobelville Volunteer Fire Department and Linden Fire Department were on hand to meet the First Lady and Commissioner Mainda.

A recap video of the day’s drop-offs is available here. Event photos are available here.

All attendees followed recommended safety protocols by wearing masks and practicing social distancing in order to mitigate the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As a lifelong firefighter, I know how critical it is to have the support of state and local leaders,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “This event shows today’s firefighters and those who might be considering joining the fire service that their willingness to sacrifice is appreciated by Tennessee’s leaders.”

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages Tennessee businesses, non-profits, faith communities, families and individuals to serve your local fire departments and other first responders by volunteering and donating your time or any necessary items to help support the fire department’s operation.

###