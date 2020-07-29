KOELIS Announces Partnership with GMP, Providing VA Hospitals with Access to Advanced Prostate Care Technology

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOELIS, Inc. today announced final approval by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for providing a pathway for Prostate MRI Fusion for Government customers by offering the Trinity 3D Prostate Suite.



Government Marketing & Procurement, LLC (GMP) assisted KOELIS in making their line of prostate care products available to VA and military healthcare providers. The KOELIS Trinity 3D Prostate Suite is now available to Government customers through the GSA Advantage and the VA Federal Supply Schedule 65IIA (Contract #36F79719D0049) through GMP, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). It is now easy for program managers and their supporting contracting officers to quickly obtain cutting-edge medical technologies to address the growing population of Veterans being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The All-In-One Trinity 3D Prostate Suite has a patented 3D ultrasound probe that provides an accurate, compact, and user-friendly system to guide MRI/US fusion prostate biopsy. Equipped with KOELIS’ exclusive, Organ Based Tracking technology and multiparametric image fusion, the Trinity system allows physicians to create a digitized 3D patient-specific prostate cartography that can be continuously updated to support quality control at all steps of prostate cancer management. Trinity is the only technology allowing the 3D probe to automatically scan the prostate during the procedure and compensate for any movement with a simple touch.

“This is wonderful news for Veterans. By incorporating multi-parametric MRI to prostate cancer diagnosis pathway, Urologists are able to address the shortcomings of the traditionally blind systematic prostate biopsy. The technology we use at USC ensures precise visualization, targeting, and characterization of clinically significant cancers that may jeopardize patients’ life. In addition, we have been able to develop a new strategy and patient pathway where MRI can serve as a triage before a same-day, patient-tailored biopsy sampling, performed ambulatory under local transperineal approach. Not only it is efficient and respectful of patient’s quality of life, but also it can help us choose the most appropriate treatment for each patient.”

- Andre Abreu, MD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Urology & Radiology at the University of Southern California Institute of Urology in Los Angeles, CA

About KOELIS

Since 2006 KOELIS has pioneered the development of image fusion, surgical navigation and robotics to the global urology community. Our mission is to change paradigm in prostate cancer care by providing innovative visualization and quality control tools to tailor every patient’s pathway. For the first time Organ-Based Tracking® technology can be mutually beneficial to all physicians and patients to ensure precision and improve biopsy outcomes and beyond. Koelis has offices in Grenoble (France), Princeton (NJ, USA), and Hong Kong to serve in more than 30 countries. Learn more about KOELIS at www.koelis.com .

About Government Marketing and Procurement, LLC

GMP is a nationally recognized Service Disabled Veteran Owned contract management firm that is the primary link between top-performing IT, medical and security solution providers and Government buyers. Leveraging year-to-year growth, superior service, and leading technologies, GMP improves Government performance, productivity, and financial stewardship. With 20 years’ experience and $200M of contracting success, GMP simplifies the purchasing process, creating more targeted, streamlined and positive connections between sellers and contracting officers. Learn more about GMP at www.gmpgov.com .

