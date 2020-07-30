Ancillare Launches Redesigned Website, Featuring Custom Ancillary Supply Solutions for Clinical Trial Sponsors
Ancillare, the industry leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain, announces the official launch of its new website.
Strengthening our web presence is one of many exciting steps we’re taking to grow as the leader in the global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced the re-launch of its website, www.Ancillare.com.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
The new website features a newly-designed interface, showcasing Ancillare’s unique approach, service offerings as well as its custom-built suite of technology solutions. The design streamlines the user experience through clean and modernized visuals, responsive elements, and consolidated content.
In its launch announcement to clients, Ancillare described the redesign as a reinforcement of its mission since 2006: “to deliver complex ancillary supply chains, simply and with a singular focus.”
“We are thrilled to share our new website with our industry partners and the world,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “The Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain, or CTASC, is a highly complex field. This platform serves to present the clearest picture of who we are and what we do, while highlighting our suite of technology solutions.”
The website launch follows a number of other announcements from the company this year, including several additions to its Leadership Team, as well as plans for acquisitions and growth. The company also announced the rollout of the Ancillare Digital Communications Platform (ADCP), built to give Sponsors and their partners predictive insights into the CTASC for their portfolio of studies.
“Strengthening our web presence is one of many exciting steps we’re taking to grow as the leader in the global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain,” Santomauro added. “We are eager to continue innovating, and to optimize the Sponsor experience worldwide.”
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and United Kingdom, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
