West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission taps federal funds to create loan program

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (WCWRPC) funds for a new CARES Act Recovery Assistance Revolving Loan Fund for counties served by the Commission.

The loan fund is designed to assist small businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting with long-term, fixed rate, low-interest working capital financing.

To be eligible for a loan from the WCWRPC program, a business must be located or propose to locate within one of the following seven counties: Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk and St. Croix. The loans are available to companies with fewer than ten full-time equivalent employees operating in one of the following industry sectors:

  • Manufacturing
  • Retail Trade
  • Health Care and Social Assistance
  • Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
  • Accommodation and Food Services

For information on financing terms and conditions as well as application procedures, visit WCWRPC’s website.

