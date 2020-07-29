Global Nisin Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Nisin Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Global Nisin Market is valued approximately USD 423.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nisin is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide that is produced by fermentation of food-grade bacteria and used as a food preservative. Nisin increases the shelf life of the food products, thus widely used in processed food, majorly in dairy products, canned food, and meat products. The global Nisin market is facing challenges in the production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. The effective and non-toxic properties than other natural preservatives, nisin acts as a natural preservative with therapeutic benefits, consumer awareness for clean label products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: In December 2019, Royal DSM acquired Royal CSK (Friesland), a leading food ingredient company in the European region. This acquisition enables both the company to expand their product portfolio and expertise in food & beverage business. However, crucial and sensitive production and use of preservation techniques to discourage demand for nisin are the major factors restraining the growth of global Nisin market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Nisin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the increase in consumer preference for synthetic food preservatives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

DSM

Dupont

Galactic SA

Handary S.A.

Siveele B.V.

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Chihon Biotechnology

Mayasan Biotech

Cayman Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Dairy products

Beverages

Bakery & confectionery products

Canned & frozen food products

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

