Optina Diagnostics announces a collaborative clinical research study with the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC.

The collaboration aims to study Optina’s Retinal Deep Phenotyping Platform™, in a cohort of 100 subjects.

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, July 29, 2020

Optina Diagnostics is committed to continue the development of its Retinal Deep Phenotyping Platform™, (https://bit.ly/30VgfE9) combining data-rich hyperspectral retinal imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to better characterize brain health. In this new study, the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam team will evaluate the efficacy of the Mydriatic Hyperspectral Retinal Camera (MHRC-C1) to detect the cerebral amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) status in humans. One hundred well-characterized participants with known PET amyloid status will be recruited from the Amsterdam Dementia Cohort (ADC). Additionally, results will be evaluated for possible correlations with findings on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and cognitive performance measurements.

“With this special eye scanner, it may be possible that in the future, research and maybe clinical

applications can be done quickly and in a very patient-friendly way to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease;” said Femke Bouwman, Neurologist and researcher at Alzheimer Center Amsterdam.

“We are excited about the expansion of our clinical study work into Europe. This project has long been in our plans and to have finalized this in time for the 2020 AAIC meeting, which was to take place in Amsterdam this year, seems very fitting. This agreement brings us closer to tangible results and to achieving our aim of improving the life of millions of patients concerned with their brain health, while optimizing patient care and continued research. It represents a key milestone for Optina and will pave the way for future FDA/CE-Mark approval” said David Lapointe, CEO of Optina Diagnostics.

About Optina Diagnostics

Optina Diagnostics is a Montreal-based company focused on changing mindsets when it comes to brain health. With a first application in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Optina challenges the status quo by providing an accurate, simple, and non-invasive optical test to understand the age-related sources of cognitive decline, empowering millions. optinadx.com

Optina received FDA 510(k) clearance for its MHRC-C1 camera in April 2020 and obtained an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in April 2019 for its Retinal Deep Phenotyping Platform TM. The first application under development is for the detection of positron-emission tomography (PET) amyloid status (negative or positive), to aid in the assessment of adult patients with cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions.

About Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC

Alzheimer Centrum Amsterdam

Alzheimer Centrum Amsterdam is part of the Amsterdam University Medical Center and is physically located at the VUmc location on De Boelelaan. More than 100 employees work at the center. Every year they treat thousands of patients from all over the country. In addition to caring for patients, a large proportion of the employees are involved in conducting ant the implementation of research. Alzheimer Centrum Amsterdam is the diagnosis and treatment center for dementia, with a focus on dementia at a young age. Our mission is to make dementia negotiable, treatable and eventually heal.

Amsterdam UMC

At Amsterdam UMC, more than 15,000 professionals strive to provide good and accessible care. For the generations of today and tomorrow. Working together towards a future in which we prevent illnesses and make the best treatment available to all patients. To this end, we develop new methods for diagnostics and treatment together with professionals from other renowned national and international institutions. We treat over 350,000 patients a year at both our sites - AMC and VUmc. Our main focus is on complex patient care and highly specialized treatment of rare medical conditions. At Amsterdam UMC, we teach and train thousands of young people to become doctors, specialists or nurses. Our researchers are clustered in eight research centers so that we can achieve our ambition of executing international, cutting-edge research. At Amsterdam UMC, AMC and VUmc are working together on academic patient care, scientific research and teaching & training.

1) The use of the MHRC-C1 for any clinical application other than the currently approved intended use should be conducted under research protocol.

