Coronavirus - Kenya: Donation of Face Masks for COVID-19 response in Kajiado County

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rahid Aman today at Afya house received a donation of face masks worth Ksh 1million from East African Gasoil limited towards COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be distributed in Kajiado County.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
