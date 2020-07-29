Brookfield Renewable Receives Approval to Merge With Terraform Power and Confirms Date to Distribute Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation

Creates one of the largest renewables platforms globally and delivers significant and immediate value to Brookfield Renewable

Merger creates one of the largest, integrated pure-play renewable power companies in the world with a 15,000 MW development pipeline, one of the strongest investment grade balance sheets in the sector and a 20-year track record of creating shareholder value across multiple economic cycles

Expected to be immediately cash accretive to Brookfield Renewable, simplifies its corporate structure, and further expands its global renewable portfolio in North America and Western Europe

Available liquidity post-transaction will be approximately $3.4 billion

Brookfield Renewable intends to complete its previously announced unit split and creation of Brookfield Renewable Corporation on July 30

BROOKFIELD, News, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (“BEP”) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“Brookfield Renewable Corporation” or “BEPC”) (NYSE,TSX: BEPC) (or together “Brookfield Renewable”) and TerraForm Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power" or "TERP") (Nasdaq: TERP) today jointly announced that TERP’s stockholders voted to approve the previously announced merger transactions (the “Merger”) in which Brookfield Renewable will acquire all of the outstanding shares of TERP, other than the approximately 62% already owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. The Merger is expected to close on July 31.

Brookfield Renewable also intends to complete the previously announced special distribution of shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation on July 30. From an economic and accounting perspective, the special distribution will be analogous to a unit split as it does not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the aggregate number of units/shares outstanding.

Each BEP unitholder of record as of July 27 will receive one (1) class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC for every four (4) BEP units held. The shares will commence regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BEPC” on July 30.

“We look forward to completing the merger with TerraForm Power”, said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “The transaction is immediately cash accretive and further enhances Brookfield Renewable’s position as one of the largest, publicly traded pure-play renewable power businesses globally. We are also excited to be launching Brookfield Renewable Corporation, which provides investors greater flexibility to invest in our business.”

Merger Details

As consideration for the Merger, TERP stockholders have elected to receive, for each share of TERP Class A common stock held, either 0.47625 of a BEPC share or 0.47625 of a BEP unit. TERP stockholders who did not make a valid election to receive BEP units as consideration prior to 5:00 p.m. EST on July 28, 2020 will receive BEPC shares. BEPC expects to issue 37,035,241 shares as part of the Merger, which together with the BEPC shares issued through the special distribution will bring total BEPC shares outstanding to 114,877,953. BEP expects to issue 4,034,469 units as part of the Merger, increasing total BEP units outstanding to 315,405,318.

After completion of the Merger, Class A shares of TERP common stock are expected to be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market and deregistered under the Exchange Act (as defined below).

BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank served as financial advisors and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Torys LLP served as legal counsel to Brookfield Renewable.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Greentech Capital Advisors served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. served as legal counsel to the Special Committee of TERP’s Board of Directors.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 15,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or, following the special distribution, through Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

