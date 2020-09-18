Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Washington State with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"Because of the Coronavirus we know many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma have delayed receiving medical treatments and delayed beginning the compensation process. Please don’t-do this.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation, what will be involved as well as how much the compensation claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims for a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer can exceed a million dollars. Mesothelioma Compensation is typically based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos.

According to the Advocate, "Because of the Coronavirus we know many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma have delayed receiving medical treatments and delayed beginning the compensation process. Please don’t-do this. We also know that because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma have been diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma. If you or your loved one has mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the compensation ball rolling. It is vital you do this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri-Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesotheliom