Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input into the U.S. 14 – U.S. 14 Bypass Corridor Study

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Brookings and City of Volga, will hold an online public meeting to present transportation improvement scenarios developed for the US14-US14 Bypass (US14-US14B) Corridor Study.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email (steve.gramm@state.sd.us) or phone, 605.773.6641.

This final public meeting is geared towards presenting corridor scenarios representative of potential future projects that address long-term transportation needs identified as part of this study. These scenarios group refined concepts presented at the previous public meeting. Your input will aid in the development of study recommendations and general timeline for implementation.

The goal of the study is to develop a long-range plan for the US14 and US14B corridors through the study area. The study area for this project includes:

US14 corridor, between the US81 intersection south of Arlington to the US14/US14B intersection west of Brookings.

US14 Bypass (18th Street), between the US14 intersections east and west of Brookings.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information will be posted to the study website: www.us14-14bcorridor.com.

