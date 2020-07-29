ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG ELECTED 2ND VICE CHAIR AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF THE CONFERENCE OF WESTERN ATTORNEYS GENERAL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the 2nd Vice Chair and a member of the Executive Board of the Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG).

CWAG is a bipartisan group, originally formed of Western states and has grown to include a majority of U.S. states and territories. CWAG addresses emerging legal topics and common areas of interest to the west including water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, environment, and Indian law. CWAG, through the Alliance Partnership, also performs Rule of Law programing in the country of Mexico and seven African nations.

In addition to the election of Ravnsborg, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was elected to serve as Chair and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was elected to serve as 1st Vice Chair. The fourth Executive Committee spot is held by the Immediate Past Chair, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

"I am humbled and honored to be elected by my fellow Attorneys General to a leadership role in an organization that deals with such important issues that directly impact South Dakota,” said Ravnsborg “I have worked on a number of issues already with my western colleagues and hope to continue to do so”.

The Conference of Western Attorneys General is composed of the eighteen member states and territories of Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and the twenty-five associate member states and territories of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Virginia and Wisconsin.

