Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a Detailed Plan for Winning on Compensation Results

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA , USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran in Alaska who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some clarity about mesothelioma compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to answer any question the Navy Veteran or their family might have about mesothelioma compensation and how the process works. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old and typically their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s.

The Advocate says, "Erik Karst knows Alaska and he has experience representing people with mesothelioma in Alaska. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska or their family would call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 we are certain he will be incredibly helpful. He will also be able to map out a plan for the best possible compensation results." https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:

https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma