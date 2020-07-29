St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary, Grand Larceny
CASE#: 20A403765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020 1540
INCIDENT LOCATION: Batchelder Rd, Fairlee
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Anthony Cormier, Mina Flemming
AGE: 32, 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27th 2020 Troopers received information that
Anthony Cormier and Mina Flemming were selling items out of a barn located on
the property of the apartment complex where they reside. The barn and its
contents belong to an estate as the owner had recently passed away. Troopers
spoke with the executors of the estate and learned Cormier and Flemming did not
have permission to enter the barn or take or sell anything. Troopers responded
and found that two John Deere Garden tractors were missing and a third tractor
that Flemming had listed for sale was still in the barn but had been moved and
was no longer listed for sale. Troopers checked the property several times
throughout the day and at approximately 1540 hours Troopers located Cormier and
Flemming in the process of selling the tractor which had been removed from the
barn and was being loaded on a trailer. Both Cormier and Flemming are scheduled
to appear in the Orange County Superior Court on 9/18/2020 to answer to the
charges of Burglary and Grand Larceny.
This case is still under investigation and several other items including
the two John Deere Riding Lawn Mowers belonging to the estate are missing from
the barn. Anyone that has purchased items from Cormier or Flemming or has
information regarding this incident are urged to call Tpr. Lewis at
802-222-4680.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/18/2020
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
