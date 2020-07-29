St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary, Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020 1540

INCIDENT LOCATION: Batchelder Rd, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Anthony Cormier, Mina Flemming

AGE: 32, 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27th 2020 Troopers received information that

Anthony Cormier and Mina Flemming were selling items out of a barn located on

the property of the apartment complex where they reside. The barn and its

contents belong to an estate as the owner had recently passed away. Troopers

spoke with the executors of the estate and learned Cormier and Flemming did not

have permission to enter the barn or take or sell anything. Troopers responded

and found that two John Deere Garden tractors were missing and a third tractor

that Flemming had listed for sale was still in the barn but had been moved and

was no longer listed for sale. Troopers checked the property several times

throughout the day and at approximately 1540 hours Troopers located Cormier and

Flemming in the process of selling the tractor which had been removed from the

barn and was being loaded on a trailer. Both Cormier and Flemming are scheduled

to appear in the Orange County Superior Court on 9/18/2020 to answer to the

charges of Burglary and Grand Larceny.

This case is still under investigation and several other items including

the two John Deere Riding Lawn Mowers belonging to the estate are missing from

the barn. Anyone that has purchased items from Cormier or Flemming or has

information regarding this incident are urged to call Tpr. Lewis at

802-222-4680.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/18/2020

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.