North Carolina’s June County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in June. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.5 percent, while Duplin had the lowest at 5.4 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 10.0 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 6.7 percent. The June not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 7.9 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
June 0 96 4
May (revised) 0 20 80

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 214,058 to 4,439,240, while those unemployed decreased by 232,889 to 380,123. Since June 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 445,126, while those unemployed increased 166,971.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for July 2020 will be released.

