Valley Kia of Modesto, CA Announces Steps to Make Car Shopping as Safe as Possible During COVID-19
Terrance Cooper
Operations Manager
(209) 232-1542 main
Terrance@valleykiaofmodesto.com
Health and safety of customers and Valley Kia staff is being taken into account each day with implementation of multiple steps to protect everyone who works at or visits this Modesto, CA, Kia dealership.
Valley Kia of Modesto, CA, announces that its dealership is fully open for business, following guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible during these unprecedented times. The Valley Kia team that has served the community for years has rededicated itself to making the car shopping experience pleasant and stress free.
Protecting the health of customers and team members is of the utmost importance to Valley Kia. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the dealership has taken multiple precautions to keep people safe, including:
● Keeping the dealership and customer contact points clean and virus free during this time, including continuous disinfection of all surfaces
● Requiring proper hand wash and hygiene practices from all customers and staff members and mandating that all members of our service team wear hand protection
● Ensuring team members with cold or flu like symptoms remain home for proper recovery
● Following social distancing guidelines
Sanitation of all vehicles: All vehicles, including for sale vehicles and those from our service customers, are comprehensively sanitized upon arrival and departure from the dealership. All high-contact points (including steering wheel, driver and passenger areas and door handles) are thoroughly disinfected.
While Valley Kia continues to serve drivers’ needs with exceptional new, used and Certified Pre-Owned Kia vehicles, the main focus at the dealership is the continued emphasis on the health and well-being of its guests, staff, family and friends. To this point, Valley Kia would like to point customers to its website that assists with many transactions, including submission of financing applications and scheduling vehicle service. The dealership appreciates its customers’ business and thanks them for their confidence in Valley Kia of Modesto.
About Valley Kia
At its Modesto Kia dealership, Valley Kia has devoted itself to helping and serving its Stockton area customers to the best of its ability. The dealer presents Kia cars that can make a positive addition to people’s lives. Valley Kia understands that customers rely on its website for accurate information, and it is its pledge to deliver relevant, correct, and abundant content. Website visitors will find Kia car and SUV photos, videos and more descriptive information so they can make informed buying decisions. Car shoppers are encouraged to contact Valley Kia about financing, buying a Certified Pre-Owned Kia and about the dealer’s Kia service team. The Valley Kia staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion.
