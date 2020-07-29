US 52 temporarily closed from Melville to Jamestown today

US Highway 52 will be temporarily closed from Melville to Jamestown today, July 29, while a traffic incident is cleared near the roadway.

The following detour is in place:

Northbound traffic will be directed north on Highway 20 in Jamestown. Then west on Highway 9 to meet US 52 south of Melville.

Southbound traffic will be directed east on Highway 9 south of Melville. Then south on Highway 20 to meet US 52 in Jamestown.

The closure is expected to last approximately eight hours.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.