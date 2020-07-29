Popular Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair Moves Online September 11-13 Webinars Plus Interview with Actor Michael Horse

Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair, September 11th at 12:00 pm EDT ends Sunday September 13th 6:00 pm. Admission is free. Actor Michael Horse, aka Deputy Hawk, from the cult television series “Twin Peaks” will be interviewed during the Fair by New York’s own WQXR radio host Elliott Forrest. Bookseller Bryn Hoffman will present a virtual webinar: Gay Visions: Mysticism and the LGBT Community during the event.

With 3 successful online fairs under his belt, Marvin Getman of Getman's Virtual Book & Paper Fairs anticipates a record "crowd" for the popular Brooklyn event.

Many items at the virtual Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair are priced at under $50—perfect for first-time collectors—and others range into the thousands, so there is something for everyone.” — Marvin Getman

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like everything else in our world today, COVID-19 has altered the way businesses display and sell their wares to the public. Just last year, more than a hundred dealers and thousands of customers came together in person for the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair to buy, sell, and learn from one another. Now, with large public gatherings banned for the foreseeable future, book fairs are venturing into the virtual world, transforming the way buyers meet sellers of rare books, maps, prints and ephemera, and Marvin Getman of Getman’s Virtual Book & Paper Fairs , is leading the way.Getman has already hosted three highly successful online book fairs since May, and other organizations have begun licensing his platform seen as the emerging gold standard in the industry. From September 11th through the 13th, 2020, he will bring this new platform to the much-loved, annual Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair.As always, collectors will be able to peruse the booths of every exhibitor in the fair one by one, or quickly visit their favorite dealers, hosted in an easy-to-navigate virtual version of the traditional book fair booth. A built-in search feature also allows visitors to quickly browse by category, price range, or any search term to find specific items of interest. And to keep the online shows fresh and intriguing the exhibitors feature only items not available on any other book selling site.More than 150 dealers, in fact, will participate in this year’s virtual Brooklyn event which runs from noon on September 11 through September 13 at 6:00 pm. Many items will be available at under $50—perfect for first-time collectors—and range into the thousands of dollars, so there is something for everyone.Similar to last year’s in-person show, the event will include several unique webinars and art exhibitions. One highlight is a virtual exhibition titled “Appeal to the Great Spirit: Designing the Beach Boys,” curated by Brian Chidester and Domenic Priore, which focuses on the fashion and visual artifacts of America's most famous rock 'n' roll band. There will also be a live guest interview with Michael Horse, aka Deputy Hawk, from the cult television series “Twin Peaks.” Horse will discuss not only his performance in “Twin Peaks,” but also his visual contribution to the show's hieroglyphic maps, as well as his own ledger art paintings, which feature an alternate history of America and include many references to Star People and other enigmatic figures in American Indian lore. New York’s own WQXR radio host Elliott Forrest will interview Horse at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 12th.There will also be an exciting line-up of virtual webinars:• A Family's Secret Spells by fourth generation magic practitioner Veronica Varlow• Portraying Mystic Visions in Art by painter/visionary Matt Marello• Freak Show Banners: A Visual History by artist Howard Lerner• Alchemy and Dreams: The Lunar Realm by author/mystic Brian Cotnoir• Gay Visions: Mysticism and the LGBT Community by bookseller Bryn Hoffman• A History of Channeled Art and Literature by art historian Alessandro KeeganAn exciting addition to the webinar lineup this year is a live panel titled “Emerging Trends in Library Collections” moderated by Diane Dias De Fazio, member at large, of the Rare Book and Manuscript Section of the Association of College and Research Libraries. This discussion will take place online at www.brooklynbookfair.com on September 11th at 11:00am.For more information on the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair, visit www.brooklynbookfair.com/ To receive notices of upcoming fair dates and additional information on exhibitors, visit www.getmansvirtual.com For information on becoming an exhibitor, send an email to info@bookandpaperfairs.com or call 781-862-4039.# # #

The 2019 Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair (featured in the video) was held in person, the 2020 event will be virtual on an exciting, state of the art platform.