James Morgan Speaks Out Regarding the Impact of COVID-19
James Morgan speaks out about how his company has been handling the impact of COVID-19SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Morgan was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Thrive Global and Kivo Daily. He spoke about how he and his company have been coping throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2008, James Morgan has been leading Worcester Air Conditioning, LLC in Ashland, Massachusetts, as the president and CEO. He has worked in senior management roles for several different companies.
In his interview with Thrive Global, Mr. Morgan explained how the pandemic is causing his business and many others to consider the future and how to adapt to the new normal.
“As new buildings are built, architects and engineers are going to have to give more thought to how to have safer indoor air quality,” said James Morgan.
“There are many questions to consider. Do we space people further apart? Do we have controls on the number of people who can work in a given area?”
In the interview with Kivo Daily, James shared that at the onset of the pandemic, his company was forced to lay off a substantial number of staff, which was a heartbreaking thing to do.
“I am happy to say that we have re-hired all of those individuals who wanted to come back to work and we are back to being very busy in Boston and Cambridge now,” shared James Morgan.
“Now the challenge is to continue to create a work environment where people can work safely and continue to develop their careers.”
About James Morgan
Since 2008, James Morgan has been the president and CEO of Worcester Air Conditioning. He began his career in 1982, working in the retail business as part of an executive training program at Macy’s. He later decided to work for smaller companies to take on more senior roles. He became the general manager of Boston Popcorn, which was named on the Inc 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the country twice during the five years that James was there. Subsequently, James became a senior vice president of Trifoods International and led their sales team. James then started a newspaper in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, called The Shrewsbury Chronicle, and worked as the editor and publisher for about two and a half years and sold it to a firm in the 90s. He then worked as the CEO of ClearSource, a venture backed, private label bottled water company that manufactured and sold private label brands to large U.S. retailers.
