Coronavirus - Kenya: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 19125

Ministry of Health, Kenya

From 5,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 544 people have tested positive. 19,125 number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 289,759: 537 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners, and 340 males and 204 females. Youngest case is 1yr & oldest is 88.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

