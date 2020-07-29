From 5,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 544 people have tested positive. 19,125 number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 289,759: 537 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners, and 340 males and 204 females. Youngest case is 1yr & oldest is 88.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 19125
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.